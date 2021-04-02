Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 191 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Cerner by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cerner by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,979,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,637 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,982,000 after purchasing an additional 453,604 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $59.60 and a 1 year high of $84.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CERN shares. Bank of America lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cerner from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In other news, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg purchased 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.43 per share, with a total value of $750,431.65. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 31,963 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,251. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

