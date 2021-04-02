Cetera Investment Advisers Acquires 63,584 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) by 657.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,584 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.15% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 68.9% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 586.7% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,596.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FDL stock opened at $32.86 on Friday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

