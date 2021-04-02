Cetera Investment Advisers Boosts Position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 156.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,715 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,426 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $2,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STX. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 7.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.8% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. Seagate Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of $43.53 and a fifty-two week high of $78.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.46.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 65.10% and a net margin of 10.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.64%.

In other news, Director Stephanie Tilenius sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $541,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,468 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,293.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 356,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $21,504,857.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,285,260 shares of company stock worth $139,357,209 in the last three months. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

