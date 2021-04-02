Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 42,115 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 376.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Corning were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,887,522 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,867,949,000 after buying an additional 352,371 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,980,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $431,293,000 after buying an additional 78,417 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,506,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,239,000 after buying an additional 650,774 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Corning by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,416,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $158,987,000 after purchasing an additional 464,616 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corning by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,817,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $137,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,496 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $311,004.00. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $5,533,778.46. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $43.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $44.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GLW shares. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

