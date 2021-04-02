Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 627.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,844 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,783,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,987,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,085 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,581,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,239,027,000 after purchasing an additional 895,789 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,741,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,365,014 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 6,832,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $623,362,000 after acquiring an additional 816,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,020,289 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,230,000 after acquiring an additional 375,597 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.45.

NYSE EW opened at $83.84 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The stock has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.07, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.24, for a total transaction of $1,872,518.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,890,468.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 13,020 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.66, for a total transaction of $1,089,253.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,580 shares of company stock worth $29,990,199. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

