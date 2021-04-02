Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 223.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.72 and a 52-week high of $47.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

