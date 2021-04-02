Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.35

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.35 and traded as low as C$5.01. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$5.16, with a volume of 395,190 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.57 billion and a PE ratio of 7.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Champion Iron Limited will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

