Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 5,032 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 272,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $37,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 4th quarter worth $1,158,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,989,000 after buying an additional 51,574 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 1,327.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 106,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after buying an additional 98,911 shares during the period. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.26, for a total transaction of $352,520.00. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 11,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.89, for a total transaction of $1,533,484.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,416,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,536 shares of company stock valued at $25,636,865 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $149.87 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.26 and a 200-day moving average of $130.31.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

