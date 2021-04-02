Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,842 Shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,829 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,842 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $35,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Twist Bioscience by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $333,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,275,060.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.93, for a total transaction of $359,176.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,816.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,027 shares of company stock worth $26,406,640 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -32.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.95. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 52-week low of $25.72 and a 52-week high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.02. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 155.31% and a negative return on equity of 44.62%. The company had revenue of $28.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Twist Bioscience has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

