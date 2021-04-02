Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $37.74 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,043,219 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Financial Bankshares worth $37,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 253,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,179,000 after acquiring an additional 106,308 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 109.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 82,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 77,613 shares during the last quarter. 48.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $46.84 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.44 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

