Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 9,374 Shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 997,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,374 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $38,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,337,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $242,336,000 after purchasing an additional 154,193 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Colfax by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,685,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,687,000 after buying an additional 11,652 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,606,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Colfax by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Colfax by 4.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 318,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,976,000 after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 11,897 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $556,065.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,788.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 18,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total transaction of $850,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,338.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,563 shares of company stock worth $2,726,611 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CFX opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.64. Colfax Co. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $50.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -887.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $828.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $830.20 million. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colfax Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on CFX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. TheStreet upgraded Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Colfax from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.82.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment offers orthopedic solutions, including orthopedic devices and braces, reconstructive and surgical implants, footwear, bone growth stimulators, and software and services spanning the full continuum of patient care, as well as injury prevention, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy under the Aircast, Chattanooga, CMF, Compex, DonJoy, ProCare, DJO Surgical, Dr.

