Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 58,563 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,811,883 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 58,563 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Itaú Unibanco worth $35,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITUB. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,961,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,089,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,189,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,822 shares during the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.77 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $6.36. The company has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.11.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0026 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 12.68%.

Separately, Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

