Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) PT Raised to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.35% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Chewy in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.65.

CHWY opened at $82.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.34 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a 1 year low of $31.78 and a 1 year high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 117,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $12,946,576.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,495 shares in the company, valued at $12,125,721.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock valued at $36,453,004 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 243.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

