China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 56.9% in March

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,500 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the February 28th total of 139,300 shares. Approximately 8.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of China Liberal Education stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. China Liberal Education has a twelve month low of $3.19 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

Get China Liberal Education alerts:

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for China Liberal Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Liberal Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.