Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Trading Down 9%

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY)’s stock price dropped 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.23 and last traded at $15.23. Approximately 2,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 117,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

KDNY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $653.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Chinook Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,251,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $22,336,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $19,825,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $13,260,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $11,874,000.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:KDNY)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, an investigational Phase III ready endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other primary glomerular diseases.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.