CIBC Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD)

CIBC reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has a C$88.00 price objective on the stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$76.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$75.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$79.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$81.43.

TD opened at C$82.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$149.95 billion and a PE ratio of 12.51. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of C$53.19 and a twelve month high of C$83.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$79.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$70.65.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$9.67 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.0400001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 47.94%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

