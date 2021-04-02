Cipher Market Capitalization Hits $25,930.51 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded down 42.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cipher has a total market capitalization of $25,930.51 and $125,972.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cipher has traded 50.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00070256 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003287 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Cipher Profile

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org.

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

