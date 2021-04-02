Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 277.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Clearwater Paper were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,551,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,334,000 after purchasing an additional 115,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

CLW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NYSE:CLW opened at $37.60 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $624.35 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.