Citigroup Inc. Has $154,000 Stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 617.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 21,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

NYSEARCA:FNCL opened at $49.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.36. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $50.96.

