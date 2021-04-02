Citigroup Inc. Has $156,000 Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 205.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,938 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group were worth $156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 55,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after buying an additional 180,181 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 268,410 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

In related news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $4,980,000.00. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $24.93 on Friday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.15 and a 12 month high of $26.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.02. The firm has a market cap of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.38, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.22 million. Research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.