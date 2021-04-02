Citigroup Inc. Makes New $165,000 Investment in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 40.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the third quarter worth approximately $12,448,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Surface Oncology by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SURF opened at $8.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $337.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 7.94, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Surface Oncology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $14.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day moving average is $9.13.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $87.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Surface Oncology, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surface Oncology news, insider Robert W. Ross sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Goater sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total value of $26,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $253,435. 35.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SURF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; and SRF813 targeting CD112R.

