Citigroup Inc. Sells 400 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Citigroup Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $49.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

