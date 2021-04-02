Citigroup (NYSE:C) Downgraded to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on C. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Citigroup from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citigroup currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.17.

C stock opened at $73.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $152.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $36.67 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.80%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,115 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,418 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after acquiring an additional 116,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Citigroup by 1,321.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,376,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,923,000 after acquiring an additional 18,012,890 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

