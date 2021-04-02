Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,459,753 shares in the company, valued at $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barclay Corbus sold 4,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $57,672.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 657,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,147,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLNE opened at $14.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Clean Energy Fuels has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $19.79.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLNE. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

