Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 738.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.33. 2,470,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,942. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $31.60 and a fifty-two week high of $41.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. British American Tobacco’s payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, State Express 555, Shuang Xi, Granit, Mocca, and Kodiak brands.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.