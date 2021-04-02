Clear Street Markets LLC Buys New Shares in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 54,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 18.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.58. 3,858,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,992,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.37. The company has a market capitalization of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.72 and a beta of 1.90. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.3712 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.71%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNQ. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.