Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 18,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,980,000. Linde comprises 0.4% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Linde currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.59.

Linde stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $280.84. 1,594,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,420. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.83 billion, a PE ratio of 66.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.41 and a fifty-two week high of $283.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

In other Linde news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

