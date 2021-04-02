Clear Street Markets LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 293.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total value of $5,439,035.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares in the company, valued at $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,703 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $777,170.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,137.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.64.

TXN traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $192.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,581,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,858. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $96.10 and a twelve month high of $192.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

