Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $879,000 Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 13,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $523,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Bunge by 10.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Bunge during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bunge in the third quarter worth about $843,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bunge from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.29.

In other Bunge news, Director Bernardo Hees purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.32 per share, with a total value of $507,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,549. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raul Padilla sold 1,100 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $86,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,946 shares in the company, valued at $7,930,317.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BG stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Bunge Limited has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $82.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $1.23. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 43.67%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

