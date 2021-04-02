Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 143.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,560,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $352,496,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,748 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 366.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,228,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,049,000 after buying an additional 2,536,010 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,222,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,815,000 after buying an additional 126,593 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,095,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,117,000 after buying an additional 173,849 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.97. 1,950,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,305,149. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.57.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

In other Steel Dynamics news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 8,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $394,197.10. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

