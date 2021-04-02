Clear Street Markets LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TSN traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.87. 1,985,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,312,899. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.33 and a 52 week high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares in the company, valued at $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

