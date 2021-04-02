ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CLRO opened at $3.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.63. ClearOne has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $4.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.37 million, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ClearOne by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne Company Profile

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

