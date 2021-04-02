Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Short Interest Up 53.2% in March

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 53.2% from the February 28th total of 428,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 843,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
In other Clearside Biomedical news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore bought 350,750 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,637.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,060,058.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of Clearside Biomedical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 24.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on CLSD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.
NASDAQ CLSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.51. 130,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,280. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Clearside Biomedical has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53. The firm has a market cap of $144.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.42.
Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Clearside Biomedical
Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.
