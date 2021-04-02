Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Clearwater Paper in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.25.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $624.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.27.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Paper in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

