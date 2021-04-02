Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.80.

CWEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In other Clearway Energy news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after buying an additional 428,956 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 297,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after buying an additional 106,843 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,246,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,990,000. Institutional investors own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $28.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 2.27%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

