Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $31.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

CWEN stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 80.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $37.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200 day moving average is $29.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.324 dividend. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $810,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,786,000 after purchasing an additional 970,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Clearway Energy by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.