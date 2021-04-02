Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. cut its holdings in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,417 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cloudera by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,575,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,734 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudera by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,737,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,978 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,104,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cloudera by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,616,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,407,000 after purchasing an additional 857,154 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cloudera by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,525,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,868,000 after purchasing an additional 812,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLDR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised Cloudera from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cloudera presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

In other news, insider Arun Murthy sold 26,956 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $347,193.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jim Frankola sold 46,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.99, for a total value of $828,295.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,253,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,543,538.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 629,311 shares of company stock valued at $10,196,363. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLDR opened at $12.55 on Friday. Cloudera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.64 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.43 million. Cloudera had a negative return on equity of 6.53% and a negative net margin of 20.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

