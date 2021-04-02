CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) PT Raised to GBX 550

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research note published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital raised CMC Markets to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CMC Markets currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 369.20 ($4.82).

Shares of CMCX opened at GBX 511 ($6.68) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 425.69 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 385.71. CMC Markets has a fifty-two week low of GBX 187.20 ($2.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 511 ($6.68). The firm has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.95.

In other CMC Markets news, insider Clare Salmon sold 12,227 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.34), for a total transaction of £50,008.43 ($65,336.33).

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

