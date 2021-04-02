CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the February 28th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CNF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.75. 1,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,913. CNFinance has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.18 million, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.39. The company has a quick ratio of 422.30, a current ratio of 422.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

CNFinance (NYSE:CNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $1.38. CNFinance had a return on equity of 2.02% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.21 million. As a group, research analysts expect that CNFinance will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CNFinance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

CNFinance Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides home equity loan services in the People's Republic of China. It offers micro credit loan services for micro and small-enterprise owners, and loan lending agency services for banks. The company also provides bridge loan products, which are unsecured short-term loans to pay off borrowers' existing loans secured by real property.

