Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CODX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group downgraded Co-Diagnostics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $274.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.89.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Co-Diagnostics will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dwight H. Egan sold 38,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $418,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eugene Durenard sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $105,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Co-Diagnostics during the third quarter worth approximately $182,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics in the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.