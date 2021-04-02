Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (PSF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 on June 30th

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.157 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of PSF opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.80. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $20.15 and a 12 month high of $28.95.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

