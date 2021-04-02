Colliers International Group (TSE:CIGI) Shares Down 2.2%

Colliers International Group Inc. (TSE:CIGI)’s share price traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$123.48 and last traded at C$123.48. 80,084 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 54,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$126.32.

CIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Colliers International Group to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$130.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$111.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.78. The stock has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.04.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (TSE:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.