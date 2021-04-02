Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Update

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the February 28th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Titus Wealth Management now owns 11,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

NYSE:STK traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $31.78. The stock had a trading volume of 51,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,683. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $31.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

