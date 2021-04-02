Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CMA shares. B. Riley downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $206,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $288,933.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. FAI Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $71.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. Comerica has a 52 week low of $25.80 and a 52 week high of $73.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $734.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

