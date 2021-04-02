Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Short Interest Down 27.3% in March

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the February 28th total of 148,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS CMNR opened at $0.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.01. Commerce Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group Inc through its subsidiaries provides electric power and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in California, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Maryland, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Nevada, and Ohio. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Costa Mesa, California.

