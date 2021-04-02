Community Bank System, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:CBU)

Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Community Bank System in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Community Bank System’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Community Bank System had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $150.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $77.30 on Thursday. Community Bank System has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $82.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $323,656.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,521 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $223,681.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,504,840.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,929 shares of company stock worth $1,476,778 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Community Bank System during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,812,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Community Bank System by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,892,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,795,000 after acquiring an additional 160,227 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1,588.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 132,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,220,000 after acquiring an additional 124,721 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Community Bank System by 471.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 114,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Community Bank System by 64.8% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 269,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 105,996 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.