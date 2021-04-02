Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Short Interest Up 38.1% in March

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the February 28th total of 2,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 292,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,650 shares in the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,575,000 after acquiring an additional 53,253 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 7,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. 21.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CWBC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.85. 603 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $109.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.99. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.76 million during the quarter. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 16.98%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Community West Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%.

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit, as well as cash management products.

