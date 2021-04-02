Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

CFRUY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Compagnie Financière Richemont has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont stock opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 1 year low of $5.01 and a 1 year high of $10.32. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

About Compagnie Financière Richemont

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

