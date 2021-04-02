Compass Point Begins Coverage on Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)

Compass Point began coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

NYSE:BFT opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.74.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BFT. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $302,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $2,584,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $2,679,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

