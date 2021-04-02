Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.04 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.17. The company has a market capitalization of $460.39 million, a PE ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.15). Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $66.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.39 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 106.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 15,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.56.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

